LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex OPP have charged the driver of a transport truck after it rolled into a ditch along Highway 402 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Scotchmere Drive.

Police say the 26-year-old driver was not injured but has been charged with Careless Driving.

If you are using the 402 Tuesday morning expect delays in the westbound lanes as crews will be working over the morning hours to remove the truck.