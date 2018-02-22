

CTV London





A 53-year-old driver has been charged after a crash between three tractor trailers waiting to cross the Blue Water Bridge.

As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that a westbound tractor trailer had struck a stopped tractor trailer, while waiting to cross into the U.S.

OPPP say the initial impact caused the stopped tractor-trailer to strike the third tractor trailer, which was also stopped.

In total, three tractor-trailers were damaged.

Police have charged a Delhi man with careless driving.

There were no environmental hazards as a result of the collision.

The 402 Highway west bound was re-opened at 9:30 p.m.