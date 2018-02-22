Featured
Driver charged after three tractor trailers crash at Blue Water Bridge
A crash took place between three tractor trailers waiting to cross the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 10:49AM EST
A 53-year-old driver has been charged after a crash between three tractor trailers waiting to cross the Blue Water Bridge.
As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that a westbound tractor trailer had struck a stopped tractor trailer, while waiting to cross into the U.S.
OPPP say the initial impact caused the stopped tractor-trailer to strike the third tractor trailer, which was also stopped.
In total, three tractor-trailers were damaged.
Police have charged a Delhi man with careless driving.
There were no environmental hazards as a result of the collision.
The 402 Highway west bound was re-opened at 9:30 p.m.