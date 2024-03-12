LONDON
London

    • Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover

    Oxford County OPP charged the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Sweaburg Road on March 11, 2024. (Source: OPP) Oxford County OPP charged the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Sweaburg Road on March 11, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.

    Around 8 a.m. Monday, first responders attended the scene on Sweaburg Road for a report of a vehicle rollover.

    A 21-year-old from Beachville was charged with careless driving.

    The driver was taken to hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

    The OPP would like to remind drivers to always be mindful of their driving behaviours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News