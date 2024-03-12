Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
Around 8 a.m. Monday, first responders attended the scene on Sweaburg Road for a report of a vehicle rollover.
A 21-year-old from Beachville was charged with careless driving.
The driver was taken to hospital but no serious injuries were reported.
The OPP would like to remind drivers to always be mindful of their driving behaviours.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
BREAKING Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
BREAKING 2 officers hurt during foot pursuit following Regent Park double fatal shooting: police
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Investigation concludes into release of Saskatchewan man who went on stabbing rampage
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
Online child sexual exploitation rates have tripled in Canada since 2014
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.