

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Huron-Kinloss man is facing a charge of dangerous driving after allegedly knocking down then dragging a hydro pole before fleeing the scene.

Bruce County OPP say they saw a pickup truck doing “stunts” in the parking lot of the Point Clark Community Centre on Saturday.

A short time later, a hydro pole was struck on Lake Range Drive, near the community centre.

The pole was then dragged by the pickup truck for approximately one block along Lake Range Drive before the vehicle came to a stop just north of Concession 4.

The driver fled the scene, but police located and arrested him the next day.

As a result, a 24-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain and railing to report an accident.