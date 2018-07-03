

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a cyclist was struck.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Highbury Avenue at Killarney Road.

The 27-year-old cyclist was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is currently listed in fair condition.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.