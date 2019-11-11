

BLENHEIM - A driver has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle crashed into a Giant Tiger store in Blenheim Sunday afternoon.

Chatham-Kent police say total damages are estimated to be around $100,000 following the collision.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday a driver lost control of their vehicle on Chatham Street South and ended up crashing into the Giant Tiger building.

The driver was taken to hospital to be examined; meanwhile no one in the store was injured.