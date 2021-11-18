Driver charged after crash involving OPP cruiser in South Bruce
A damaged OPP cruiser is seen following a collision in South Bruce, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Source: South Bruce OPP)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
Two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Bruce County Road 40 and Bruce County Road 3 north of Paisley, Ont.
OPP say an eastbound passenger vehicle entered the intersection, striking a northbound police cruiser.
A 36-year-old Markham resident has been charged with careless driving as a result of the collision.
The intersection was closed for clean-up and investigation and drivers were being asked to respect road closures.
The roadway has since reopened.
