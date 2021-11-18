Driver charged after crash involving OPP cruiser in South Bruce

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Bruce County Road 40 and Bruce County Road 3 north of Paisley, Ont.

OPP say an eastbound passenger vehicle entered the intersection, striking a northbound police cruiser.

A 36-year-old Markham resident has been charged with careless driving as a result of the collision.

The intersection was closed for clean-up and investigation and drivers were being asked to respect road closures.

The roadway has since reopened.