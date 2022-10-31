Driver charged after collision with two pedestrians in Northern Bruce Peninsula

A driver from East York has been charged after allegedly crashing into two pedestrians over Thanksgiving weekend in Grey County.

According to a press release from Grey County OPP, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, OPP, EMS and fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a collision along Highway 6 in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Two individuals were transported to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say that a 43-year-old individual from East York has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was released and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound, Ont. at a later date in relation to the charge.