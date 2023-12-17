Driver charged after collision involving pedestrian

Sarnia police say a pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Officers were on scene at Colborne Road and Michigan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Sarnia Police Service are on scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Colborne Rd and Michigan Ave. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when they come in. ^RM — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) December 17, 2023

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Bluewater Health with minor injuries.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The intersection has since been cleared.