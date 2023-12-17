LONDON
London

    • Driver charged after collision involving pedestrian

    Emergency crews on scene of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/X) Emergency crews on scene of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/X)

    Sarnia police say a pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

    Officers were on scene at Colborne Road and Michigan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

    Police say the pedestrian was taken to Bluewater Health with minor injuries.

    The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

    The intersection has since been cleared.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News