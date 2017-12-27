Featured
Driver charged after alleged use of radar detector
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 9:47AM EST
Some holiday travel landed a young American man with several charges and the loss of his vehicle.
On December 23rd, OPP pulled over a 19-year-old Michigan man for allegedly going more than 140 km/h on the 402.
The vehicle was seen aggressively weaving in and out of lanes. The driver also had a radar detector in his possession.
As a result he is facing several charges including racing and had his vehicle seized for seven days.
He is due in court in Sarnia on February 9th.