Driver caught travelling double the speed limit: Elgin County OPP

Elgin County OPP were kept busy over the weekend after laying charges against two drivers who were caught allegedly stunt driving.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Elgin County OPP charged two drivers with stunt driving over the weekend.

Police said the first driver, a 44-year-old from Dorchester, Ont., was stopped travelling 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, while a second driver, a 27-year-old from Mississauga, was stopped travelling 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Both drivers were issued 30-day licence suspensions and 14-day vehicle impoundments.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”