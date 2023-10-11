London

    • Driver caught going 78 km/h over the speed limit

    Police pulled over a driver going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Road 164 /Highway 23 on Oct. 8, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police pulled over a driver going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Road 164 /Highway 23 on Oct. 8, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    An 18 year old from South Huron got his parents car impounded after being caught speeding, according to OPP.

    Police pulled over the driver going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Road 164 /Highway 23.

    The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.

    The driver’s license was also suspended and a court date is pending. 

