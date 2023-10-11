Driver caught going 78 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from South Huron got his parents car impounded after being caught speeding, according to OPP.
Police pulled over the driver going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Road 164 /Highway 23.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The driver’s license was also suspended and a court date is pending.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
The winner of Katmai’s Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
Windsor's Flex-N-Gate partners to produce 'extreme fast charging' batteries for U.S. EV market
Windsor company Flex-N-Gate is joining a partnership to produce ‘extreme fast charging” (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles in the U.S. market.
-
Christmas is coming: Bright Lights Windsor 2023 park adjustments begin
The City of Windsor is getting ready for the initial phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor 2023.
-
Construction starting soon on $8.4-million LaSalle fire hall
A new multi-million dollar fire hall will soon be under construction in LaSalle.
Barrie
-
OPP seeks to identify man in connection with Penetanguishene homicide
Ontario police released a sketch of a person they hope to identify in connection with a fatal shooting that happened over the summer in a Penetanguishene parking lot.
-
Simcoe County man accused of pocketing $10,000 in garage door installation scam
A Simcoe County man has been charged in connection with fraud involving a garage door installation company.
-
Disbarred lawyer turned criminal facing new charges in Wasaga Beach bust
A disbarred lawyer, who in 2015 was arrested as part of an RCMP-led organized crime ring bust, has been arrested again, this time in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where police tell CTV News he was found with drugs and guns.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
People found passed out behind the wheel in the Sault two night in a row, drugs seized
Sault police have charged three people and seized more than $33,300 in narcotics after the suspects were found passed out in running vehicles two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.
Toronto
-
'I am broken': Toronto residents, loved ones in Israel describe mass attacks
War erupting in Israel has punctured Toronto with pain from afar – with loved ones lost, huddled in bomb shelters or taking positions on the front lines – since Hamas executed a surprise assault over the weekend.
-
Nearly 30 charges laid on Ontario man after police apparel, weapons seized from Vaughan residence
A 38-year-old man from Ontario is facing more than two dozen charges after police seized hundreds of law enforcement uniforms, including badges and identity cards, from a residence in the Greater Toronto Area as part of a cross-border firearms investigation.
-
City removes final piece of multi-million dollar boring machine trapped in Toronto's west end
Construction teams have finally removed the last piece of a trapped boring machine in Toronto’s west end, marking the end of a years-long saga that has cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
-
Federal government, Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq sign housing agreement
A new agreement between the federal government and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia will allow Mi’kmaw First Nations to manage and control their housing and infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
-
Thousands in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war
Thousands gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
Calgary
-
Alberta Energy Regulator stands in the way of orphan well clean up: report
A scathing report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy says the Alberta Energy Regulator has a culture of secrecy and confidentialities, which has hampered its ability to clean up inactive and orphaned wells.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
-
Edmonton
-
Resident heard 'fighting, screaming, yelling' before police responded to west Edmonton building
Police officers taped off a west Edmonton building early Wednesday morning. A ground-level suite next to the building's front door had a shattered window.
-
Oilers face Canucks in opener with 'one goal' in mind
When the Edmonton Oilers open their season on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, they already will be thinking about how they want the campaign to end.
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver homicide victim identified
Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last month.
-
750K vaccine appointment invitations sent as B.C.'s fall immunization campaign begins
B.C.'s Get Vaccinated system has sent approximately 750,000 invitations for residents to book fall COVID-19 and influenza vaccine appointments, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.