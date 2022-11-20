Driver allegedly causes crash after consuming alcohol: OPP

Elgin County OPP said a driver from London, Ont. crashed their vehicle on Nov. 18, 2022 in the Municipality of Central Elgin after allegedly consuming alcohol. (Source: OPP) Elgin County OPP said a driver from London, Ont. crashed their vehicle on Nov. 18, 2022 in the Municipality of Central Elgin after allegedly consuming alcohol. (Source: OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver