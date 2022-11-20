Driver allegedly causes crash after consuming alcohol: OPP

A 59-year-old from London, Ont. was charged and had their licence suspended after allegedly consuming alcohol and causing a crash, OPP said.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, at approximately 10:08 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue, in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

The lone driver was transported to hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that the investigating officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, and conducted a test with a roadside approved screening device.

As a result of the investigation, a 59-year-old from London was charged with careless driving and was issued a three day licence suspension.

“The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” the release reads.

Police also remind the public that should they observe a suspected impaired driver, to call 9-1-1 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.