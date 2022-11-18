Driver airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash: South Bruce OPP

A driver was airlifted to London hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a creek in Brant Township on Friday morning.

According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a single vehicle collision along Bruce County Road 19 in Brant Township.

Police, local fire crews and EMS attended the scene where they soon discovered a vehicle had left the road and came to rest in a creek.

The driver was airlifted to hospital in London for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Bruce County Road 19 was closed at the scene of the collision for protection of first responders.

Drivers are asked to avoid the incident area.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Unit are assisting South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police said updates will be provided when they’re available.