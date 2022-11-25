Driver airlifted to hospital following crash in Kincardine, Ont.

A section of Highway 21 in Kincardine is closed and a driver was airlifted to hospital following a car crash, OPP said Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region Friday afternoon, a section of Highway 21 between Concession 5 and Concession 7 in Kincardine is currently closed due to a car crash investigation.

In an update late Friday afternoon, OPP said one driver had been airlifted to hospital.

It is also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if there are other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

“The road closure remains in effect for the protection of emergency responders,” OPP said.

Police said updates will be shared as they become available.