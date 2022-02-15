Driver accused of doing 78 km/h over speed limit in Norfolk County

Alleged speeder in Norfolk County. (OPP WR/Twitter) Alleged speeder in Norfolk County. (OPP WR/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver