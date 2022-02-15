Driver accused of doing 78 km/h over speed limit in Norfolk County

A 24-year-old Brant County resident has been charged after allegedly going 158 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Norfolk OPP tweeted out a photo Tuesday morning.

Driving is a privilege NOT a right! This reminder comes after the #OPP stopped this vehicle doing 158 km in a posted 80 km zone @NorfolkCountyCA. 24 y/o of @BrantCommunity facing charges. Licence seized/ vehicle towed. Traffic Safety is Everyone's Responsibility! #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/aaUKo1kIKH — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 15, 2022

The person's license has been seized and the vehicle was towed.

In Ontario, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.

Police want to remind motorists that driving is a privilege and not a right.