

CTV London





A 58-year-old man who was shot at Dresden Raceway has been released from hospital.

Dwayne McFadden, of Wallaceburg, was shot just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Chatham-Kent police say it was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to London for medical attention. He has since been released from hospital.

The scene was initially secured and searched by members of the Critical Incident Response Team for public safety.

The area was then examined by the Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Unit who deployed the drone.

The Centre of Forensic Sciences has been consulted regarding the analysis of evidence. Detectives investigating this incident continue to conduct interviews and canvas the area for witnesses.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation, however police do not believe that there are any public safety concerns at this time.

The CKPS Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6618. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.