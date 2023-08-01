Dreaming of your next winter getaway? Flair announces new sun destinations out of London, Ont.

It’s never too early to think about your next winter gateway. On Tuesday, Flair announced two new winter destinations out of London, Ont. to Mexico and Florida.

According to Flair Airlines, the low-cost airline announced 13 new routes across North America for its upcoming 2023-2024 winter schedule.

Two of the new routes will depart out of London and will take sun seekers to Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Fla.

The London to Cancun route will run from Nov. 29, 2023 to May 4, 2024 and will operate twice weekly. The London to Orlando route will run from Jan. 22, 2024 to May 3, 2024 and will also operate twice weekly.

From lounging on the beach at an all inclusive resort to visiting the big mouse himself at Disney, there is something for everyone.

“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The additions we’ve made to our winter schedule reflect our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines in a statement.

Tuesday’s announcement is welcomed news for London International Airport’s President and CEO, Scott McFadzean.

“We continue to see strong interest in Flair with their non-stop, low-cost flight options from London International Airport,” said McFadzean. “Flair continues to invest in our airport and community adding more service and destinations for everyone to enjoy. This summer Flair is offering non-stop flights to Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg and Halifax and we are excited to launch both Cancun and Orlando options with Flair this winter.”

One-way fares from London to Orlando start at $49, according to Flair.