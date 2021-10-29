Dream Lottery sells out once again

London, Ont. -

For the sixth straight time the Dream Lottery has sold out.

The Dream Lottery supports London Health Sciences Centre, Children’s Hospital at LHSC and St Joseph’s Healthcare London.

This year’s grand prize options are two dream home options, a vacation for life package or a cash prize.

The grand prize homes are each valued at more than a million dollars.

The 50/50 prize is the largest it has ever been with a prize pool of more than $1.4-million with the winner walking away with half.

Since it began 25 years ago the lottery has raised more than $47-million.

The grand prize and 50/50 winners’ announcement will be moved up to Nov. 10.