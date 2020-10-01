LONDON, ONT -- Dream big because this year’s Dream Lottery is not holding back as it offers five options for the grand prize, all worth $1-million or more.

Option one is a fully furnished bungalow in Kilworth built by Vranic Homes Inc, that has a total value of $1.25 million.

The second option is an expansive 5,289 square foot home in London’s Silverleaf community with a total value of $1.425 million.

There is also the Lifetime of Adventures Package, which includes gift certificates from Precision Powersports, Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd., Courtesy Ford, and Xtreme Marine, along with $750,000 cash (total value $1.03 million).

The fourth option is the Backyard Makeover Package including a gift certificate from TLC Landscaping Design + Pools and $750,000 cash (total value $1.03 million).

And finally the grand prize winner always has the option to choose $1-million in cash.

Home tours are available online due to the ongoing pandemic. All details can be found at the dream

Dream Lottery tickets can be purchased by calling 519-488-7100, or online. Making a Difference and 50/50 tickets can be ordered at the time of a Dream Lottery ticket purchase.