Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Following a unanimous vote, the Middlesex-London Board of Health has recommended Dr. Alex Summers become the new medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).
Summers was hired as the health unit’s associate medical officer of health in July 2018 and has been acting medical officer of health for the past four months.
“As the board of health, we have full confidence that with Dr. Summers as our new medical officer of health and Emily Williams as our CEO, our team is well positioned to meet the public health needs of London and Middlesex County, and any challenges that may lie on the road ahead,” says Matt Reid, chair of the Middlesex-London Board of Health.
According to a statement from the MLHU, Summers has served as incident commander for the health unit’s COVID-19 pandemic response and has played a lead role in many other public health-related matters.
Summers is a graduate of the Queen’s University School of Medicine, completed his residency in public health and preventive medicine at the University of Toronto and holds a Master of Public Health from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is also an Adjunct Faculty member at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University, in the Master of Public Health Program.
Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigned from the role of medical officer of health on Monday. It was announced in November that he was taking a leave of absence.
Mackie previously faced criticism for leaving large amounts of equipment behind at 50 King St. after declaring the MLHU successfully moved to CitiPlaza.
An investigation found personal information and personal health information remained on two hard drives that were left behind.
Paper documents left at 50 King St. included information about 270 involved in a food poisoning investigation.
Last year, he defended accepting more than $100,000 of pandemic overtime pay during 2020.
