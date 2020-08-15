LONDON, ONT. -- Approximately 70 people gathered alongside acting mayor of London Josh Morgan and president of Lebanese Canadian Culture Club of London, Dr. Majed Fiaani.

People have brought Lebanon flags with them alongside the Canadian flag.

Most people are wearing masks and masks are being provided to those who not bring one.

The rally was originally planned for Aug. 9, but the rain and storms in the day forced organizers to postpone the official event, although some people still made their way to the park.

The rally organized by the Lebanese Canadian Culture Club of London, is to support and raise funds for Beirut.

President Dr. Majed Fiaani, says that Lebanon will continue to need the world’s support after the explosion in Beirut killed nearly 160 people and left 6,000 injured.

“I feel definitely devastated and shocked, and we have been going through that for the last year, from one disaster to another with the economic COVID-19 to political and financial situations,” says Dr. Fianni.

“It’s very grave as you all know. All the donors and all the people that care about this situation, we really thank them we are grateful and appreciate all their efforts.”

(More to come)