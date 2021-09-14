Dozens of power outages ongoing in southwestern Ontario
Hydro One crews are continuing to deal with dozens of outages across southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning following Sunday evening’s violent storms.
The storm system that swept across the region Sunday evening left plenty of damage in its wake.
Among the damage was the Trinity Chapel in Ailsa Craig, which saw its steeple topple to the ground.
In London and surrounding areas there were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.
As of Tuesday morning, several areas are still experience power outages.
Follow this link for more information about various outages.
Northern Tornadoes Project says they are investigating the areas hardest hit by the storms including the Parkhilll and Mount Brydges areas.
At this time it remains unclear if any tornadoes were produced as a result of the storms.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
Refuse to wear a mask? Don't come to vote in some provinces, Elections Canada warns
Some voters who arrive to their polling station without a mask or who refuse to wear a mask will be turned away from the polls, Elections Canada warns.
TRUTH TRACKER | Would O'Toole's health transfers 'without conditions' conflict with universal health care?
In last week’s English-language debate, O’Toole stated he '100 per cent' supported universal health care but also pledged a six-per-cent increase per year in funding to provinces 'without conditions.' CTVNews.ca asked experts to weigh in on whether these two positions are in conflict with one another.
Many mail-in ballots requested, but not the millions Elections Canada expected
With just over a week to go before election day, mail-in ballot requests are up, but not by as much as Elections Canada were anticipating.
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
London, Ont. police now investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University
The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.
New mom awaits employment-insurance benefits fix delayed by campaign
A pause on policy-making during election campaigns has left some in limbo, waiting for bills or benefits to pass.
Nicholas, now tropical storm, may cause deadly flash floods in U.S.
Hurricane Nicholas, now a tropical storm, made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.
Kitchener
-
'She's falling behind': Some students, staff already self-isolating as school COVID cases rise
Just one week into the new school year, public and Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have already reported more than 10 COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
-
Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
Windsor
-
Back to school but not routine for students
Back to school, but not back to routine, after one week of in-person learning.
-
Police seek information in South Windsor shots fired incident
Windsor police are investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were heard in a South Windsor neighbourhood overnight Saturday.
-
Municipality asks Wheatley residents to 'not spread gossip on social media'
Chatham Kent municipal officials say they are working hard to keep residents informed after a major explosion last month and ask residents to ‘not spread gossip on social media’.
Barrie
-
Injured woman carried out of the woods after running from multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil
Police, firefighters and paramedics carried an injured woman out of the woods after officers say she ran from a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
-
Two charged with murder in connection with Georgina trailer park stabbing
Two people face murder charges in connection with a stabbing at a trailer park in Georgina.
-
Napoleon to hire 100 full-time positions at Barrie facility
Napoleon is hiring at its Barrie facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Tim Hortons annual smile cookie campaign is back
Smile cookies are back and are being sold at all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada for $1 each.
-
Sudbury Theatre Centre celebrates 50 years
The Sudbury Theatre Centre is celebrating a big milestone Sept. 14: its 50th birthday.
-
Election campaign in Parry Sound – Muskoka riding begins to heat up
The riding of Parry Sound–Muskoka has been a Conservative stronghold for most of its history.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 14, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sept. 14, 2021.
-
Amid condemnation from officials, a few dozen protesters rally against vaccine mandates outside Ottawa Hospital
Aside from a few choice words of anger directed at media, the protest across the street from the Ottawa Hospital on Monday was largely peaceful.
-
Ottawa man reunited with Afghan interpreter after harrowing escape
An Afghan interpreter who helped Canadian forces in 2010 has been reunited with his friend in Ottawa following a harrowing escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
Toronto
-
Investigators say Jane and Finch community leader shot dead may have been in wrong place at wrong time
Friends and family are grieving the sudden loss of a passionate community advocate and leader in Toronto’s Jane and Finch community.
-
The path out of the pandemic: COVID-19 exit strategies for the GTA at the ballot box
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters, breaking down the party promises as they apply to battleground: GTA.
-
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital as part of nationwide action
A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside one of Toronto's busiest hospitals Monday after being warned not to harass or obstruct health-care workers.
Montreal
-
Survivors of 2006 Dawson College shooting urge voters not to pick Conservatives
Survivors and families of victims of the 2006 Dawson College shooting in Montreal are marking the 15th anniversary of the tragedy on Monday by urging Canadians to think twice before voting for the Conservatives in the Sept. 20 federal election.
-
Rapid tests coming to some Quebec schools to curb spread of Delta
Quebec schools are already working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its most contagious variant after 620 schools reported at least one case of the coronavirus among students or staff.
-
Montreal health-care workers reminded of 'last chance' to get vaccines before Oct. 15 deadline
A memo titled 'last chance to get your vaccine before October 15!' was issued to workers at the West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) on Monday.
Atlantic
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
-
New Brunswick reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 11 people in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 229.
-
Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases rise to 125
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 125.
Winnipeg
-
More Winnipeg businesses report hateful graffiti after police release photos of suspect
A call for information about a string of incidents of hateful graffiti along Pembina Highway has prompted several other businesses to report similar incidents of vandalism.
-
Manitoba's top doctor suggests province in early fourth wave due to rising cases in southern Manitoba
Three more people in Manitoba have died with COVID-19 as the province reports 41 new COVID-19 cases – the majority of which are among the unvaccinated.
-
Backlash to anti vaccine mandate protest prompts move away from Winnipeg hospital
A protest against vaccine mandates originally planned outside a Winnipeg hospital had a change of venue following backlash from the public.
Calgary
-
Alberta doctors warn health care system on verge of collapse
A group of Alberta doctors are warning the health care system in the province could collapse under the weight of surging COVID hospitalizations by early October unless the province takes decisive action.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayed
A surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Protest against 'medical tyranny' held outside Calgary hospital
A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is holding protests outside hospitals, including Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre, across Canada Monday.
Edmonton
-
Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, Rick Mercer send messages of support for Edmonton woman with terminal cancer
A massive show of love and support on social media for an Edmonton woman with end-stage cancer has led to a few of her favourite Canadian celebrities sending her messages of their own.
-
Alberta breaks COVID-19 pandemic ICU high with 198 admissions
Alberta exceeded 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend and set a new pandemic record for ICU admissions with nearly 200 patients.
-
Zeppelin, helicopters, anti-Trudeau: Meet some lesser-known Edmonton mayoral candidates
Eight people running to become the next mayor of Edmonton met for a virtual forum Monday night - including four candidates who weren’t invited to other recent debates.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 220 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over weekend
Health officials identified 220 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.
-
5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo
A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.