LONDON, ONT. -- A scrap yard fire in Malahide quickly grew to cover 1.5 acres and caused dozens of propane tanks to explode.

Fire crews were first called for a grass fire on Calton Line just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after the fire was upgraded to a structure fire and additional crews were brought in due to the sheer size of the blaze.

Fire officials say as many as 25 propane tanks exploded along with 45 gallon drums of flammable liquids, aerosol cans, oxygen and acetylene tanks.

Eventually the blaze grew to about 1.5 acres in size.

Both Bayham tankers, Yarmouth Center and Union tankers from Central Elgin and Aylmer Aerial were brought in to assist.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and a dollar loss is still being calculated.

At the height of the fire approximately 75 firefighters in total fought this blaze.