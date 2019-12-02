LONDON, ONT. -- Winter weather can bring out the worst in drivers, including turning around and going the wrong way on a 400-series highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt Tweeted a minute-long video of drivers turning around on Highway 403 on Sunday morning saying "this is a disaster waiting to happen."

He said the drivers were heading through a construction zone in the Mississauga area.

Fortunately there were no collisions as a result of the drivers making U-turns on a busy highway.

Roads were already treacherous due to freezing rain across the region.