Dozens of drivers make dangerous U-turns on Highway 403
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 1:44PM EST
Drivers make u-turns on Highway 403 in the Mississauga, Ont.-area on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (@OPP_HSD / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Winter weather can bring out the worst in drivers, including turning around and going the wrong way on a 400-series highway.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt Tweeted a minute-long video of drivers turning around on Highway 403 on Sunday morning saying "this is a disaster waiting to happen."
He said the drivers were heading through a construction zone in the Mississauga area.
Fortunately there were no collisions as a result of the drivers making U-turns on a busy highway.
Roads were already treacherous due to freezing rain across the region.