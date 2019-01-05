

CTV London





St. Thomas police have one man custody after they say he intentionally set off a sprinkler system at a St. George Street group home.

Emergency crews were called to the multi-residential home around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man after allegedly tampering with the sprinkler on the second floor.

Police say 46 residents have been displaced because of water damage to the building and its contents. A damage estimate is not yet available.

A St. Thomas man is charged with mischief over $5000, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of his probation.

He remains in custody pending a court date Saturday.