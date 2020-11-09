LONDON, ONT -- As many as 60 people are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Strathroy overnight.

Fire Chief Brian George tells CTV News that the fire began around 12:45 a.m. at a four storey apartment building on Albert Street.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof at one point as fire crews used an aerial ladder to try and bring the blaze under control.

No residents or firefighters were hurt during the fire however one police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Early investigations determined that the fire began on the third floor exterior but quickly spread to the roof of the building.

A cause has not yet been determined but an investigation is underway and the Ontario Fire Marshaal has been notified.

An update is expected Monday morning as officials investigate the cause and total damage left behind.

This is a developing story, more to come…