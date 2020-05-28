LONDON, ONT. -- A suspect is in custody following a convenience store robbery Thursday morning in the downtown core.

Police say around 10:20 a.m., a man entered the Circle K store at Dundas and Wellington and made off with some lottery tickets and fled on foot.

Nobody was hurt.

About 40 minutes later the suspect was located near the intersection of Dundas and Highbury.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody.