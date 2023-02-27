Downtown Loop construction project to impact traffic beginning Tuesday

Multiple lane restrictions and closures will be in effect in the downtown core starting Tuesday and Wednesday as the city continues with construction on phase two of the Downtown Loop construction project.

According to a release from the City of London, beginning on Tuesday, construction will continue for phase two of the Downtown Loop construction project and the Municipal Infrastructure Improvements project.

As a result, traffic changes will be in effect on Queens Avenue to allow for construction.

On Tuesday — weather permitting — lane restrictions will be in effect on Queens Avenue between Richmond Street and Talbot Street, including the Talbot intersection in order to allow for hydro work in the area.

Lane restrictions will be in effect for approximately two weeks.

Queens Avenue will also be fully closed between Wellington Street and Richmond Street, including the Clarence Street intersection, beginning on Wednesday, also weather permitting.

This closure is expected to last until summer of 2023.

The city advises that destinations in this area of Queens Avenue will remain accessible via Richmond Street, as a temporary two-way traffic configuration will be in place to allow for access to businesses and residences.

Drivers travelling westbound on Queens Avenue will be detoured to Dufferin Avenue and York Street for east-west connections while the closure is in place between Wellington and Richmond streets.

The city advises drivers to plan their route ahead by using Google Maps or Waze, and to expect delays.

Detour signs will be installed in order to help guide traffic through the closure.