Downtown London, Ont. retailer wins national online award

For 40 years Fisher and Company, now called Hanger9, has been a part of the downtown London retail landscape.

Known as a brick and mortar-type of store, things changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were mandated to close,” said Lisa Ferguson, one of the co-owners of Hangar9. “We needed to change.”

From that point the store set up an e-commerce site and started selling online and sales have gone from local to global.

“We kind of just created some processes online and went from there,” said Rachel Ryan, the marketing manager at the store. “We started with like five items a week and now we have up to 90 per cent of our stock online today.”

With a new store now in downtown Toronto, Hangar9 has now been recognized nationally winning the EBay E-Commerce Business of the Year Award.

“It means a lot to us because COVID was so hard on us,” said Ferguson. “To be recognized from across Canada is truly amazing.”