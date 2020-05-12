LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating a fire at a multi-unit home on Dufferin Avenue that occurred over the weekend.

The fire took place in the 370 block of Dufferin Avenue, about a block away from City Hall, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, however the fire has been deemed suspicious.

The investigation has been assigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit.

The investigation in ongoing.