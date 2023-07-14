Downtown building vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

The owners of the Market Tower are expressing disgust and dismay after a swastika was discovered on the side of the building, located at Richmond and Dundas streets.

Also spray painted was profanity directed towards the building’s Jewish owners.

London police were on site investigating the incident they believed happened sometime Friday.

The alleged hate-motivated graffiti was discovered on the southwest side of the building along the sidewalk at ground level.

The graffiti was painted in grey spray paint over top of a mural.

Ben Farhi, an executive with Farhi holdings, said this was not the first time a Farhi building has been targeted.

“It disgusts me to my core. I live downtown and, you know, maybe it’s a reflection of the state of our downtown, which has been in a steep decline over the last five to ten years. But it’s something that makes me shiver and it makes me not want to live here anymore to be honest with you," said Farhi.