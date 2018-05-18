

CTV London





Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is bringing his campaign to the Forest City Friday.

Ford will be at the Advanced Medical Group at 230 Victoria Street at 11 a.m. to make an announcement.

While Ford is experiencing a lead in the polls his campaign has come under fire locally with new revelations around local PC Candidate Andrew Lawton and past comments made.

Ford hand picked Lawton as the PC candidate for London West and has stuck by his candidate. The deadline to replace Lawton would have been Thursday.

While Ford is in London Andrea Horwath brings the NDP message to Northern Ontario and Kathleen Wynne will be campaigning in around Toronto Friday.