LONDON, ONT. -- A well-known horror writer gave a local church a bit of a shout out Tuesday amidst the pandemic.

Author Stephen King tweeted a picture of the sign at St. Peter's Anglican Church in Dorchester, Ont.

The cheeky sign reads, “Thou shalt wear a mask...Hygenesis 20-20.”

The tweet has garnered over 17,000 likes and also had Thames Centre Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliott atwitter.