Advertisement
Dorchester, Ont. church gets attention of 'king' of horror
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7:24PM EDT
In this May 22, 2018 file photo, author Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The film "It: Chapter Two," is based on King's book. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
LONDON, ONT. -- A well-known horror writer gave a local church a bit of a shout out Tuesday amidst the pandemic.
Author Stephen King tweeted a picture of the sign at St. Peter's Anglican Church in Dorchester, Ont.
The cheeky sign reads, “Thou shalt wear a mask...Hygenesis 20-20.”
The tweet has garnered over 17,000 likes and also had Thames Centre Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliott atwitter.