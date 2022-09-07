Donors down, Canadian Blood Services turns to community for help

Virgin Radio’s Backstage Ben broadcasts from donor drive at Canadian Blood Services on Wharncliffe Road South on September 7, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Virgin Radio’s Backstage Ben broadcasts from donor drive at Canadian Blood Services on Wharncliffe Road South on September 7, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver