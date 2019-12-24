LONDON, ONT. -- With donations still coming in, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign has not only reached its goal of $550,000, but as of Tuesday morning it had exceeded that number, reaching $624, 701.

“Reaching our goal means we can continue to provide life-changing programs for the most vulnerable in London,” says Shannon Wise, The Salvation Army’s divisional director of marketing & communications.

“The Salvation Army is deeply grateful for the outpour of support from its donors, volunteers and community partners to be able to meet the need in our community.”

As of seven days ago, the Salvation Army was $168,000 behind their goal of $550,000.

The Salvation Army provided food hampers to 4,431 homes and 6,758 local children received toys from the donations received.

“Money raised through the Kettle Campaign allows The Salvation Army to continue giving people in our community the tools they need to rebuild dignity and renew hope–whether that’s through the Christmas Hamper Program, emergency disaster relief, shelter or life-skills development,” says Wise.