    • Donation helps 630 kids visit Children’s Museum

    Staff of the London Children’s Museum and Meridian Credit Union on Jan. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Staff of the London Children’s Museum and Meridian Credit Union on Jan. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    The London Children’s Museum received a boost Tuesday with a Meridian Credit donation of $11,000.

    The money will pay the admission and transportation for 630 children in the community.

    “This donation will really help a lot of kids who could not come out here," said Nigel Millington, a senior vice president with Meridian. "Now school programs [funded by Meridan's donation] will pay for the busing, and we felt it was important that kids have that opportunity, whether it was here or at the new location.”

    The donation comes as the Children’s Museum prepares to move to a new site at 100 Kellogg Ln.

    Museum officials said the capital effort remains a key focus in 2024 but, they “greatly appreciate” the donation to support field trips for children.

    To further maintain active education will remain a priority once the new facility opens later this year. 

