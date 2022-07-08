Don't test your phone by calling 9-1-1: London police

London Police Service says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.

Police tell CTV News London they have received several calls Friday morning of people calling 9-1-1 to make sure it still works.

“Doing so ties up the system for people who are in need of emergency assistance,” said police in a social media post.

If you are experiencing issues with your phone, you are asked to use a landline or try another mobile device that is not on the Rogers network.