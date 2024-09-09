Don't get caught in an online scam for Taylor Swift tickets

LONDON
London

    Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
    London police are warning all Swifties not to get caught up in an online scam for tickets.

    According to police, there have been about 30 reports of fraud in the area.

    Social media accounts are being hacked and people may think they are communicating with someone on their friends list, when in fact it’s the scammer.

    Police said this type of scam is not exclusive to Taylor Swift tickets and can happen for any concert or event where tickets are in high demand.

    Officers advise having the item in hand before providing any money to the alleged seller.

    Swift has six shows in Toronto in November as part of her Eras tour and three Vancouver dates.

