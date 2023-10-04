London

    • 'Don’t foresee large mandatory restrictions': MLHU provides fall preview with increasing COVID cases

    COVID cases are on the rise across the province, but the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is not expecting any restrictions.

    “What we are seeing now and the data that public health Ontario has provided us, we are expecting that this season is still going to be more severe than our typical respiratory season prior to COVID, but not as severe as last year,” said Dr. Joanne Kearon, associate medical officer of health at MLHU. “If the trends keep pace with what is expected, I don't foresee large mandatory measures publicly.”

    Wastewater testing in the lab at Western University is showing increased levels of SARS-CoV-2.

    “[What] we've been seeing more recently is an increase that started about the end of August and is going up at a pretty steep slope,” said Eric Arts, a Western University professor and Canada research chair in Viral control. “So you're starting to see increases going up and up to the point where we haven't seen an increase like this for probably at least a year now. It's a pretty dramatic wave that we're going to be experiencing.”

    Western researchers posted this graph recently showing the Greenway and Vauxhall treatment plants in London, Ont. The levels are showing the drastic increase in viral load.

    A graph showing viral loads at London, Ont. wastewater treatment plants. (Source: Western University/Chris DeGroot)“Wastewater surveillance is only one indicator that we look at for monitoring COVID-19 activity,” said Dr. Kearon. “Other indicators of community transmission are also increasing. So we are seeing increased test positivity, increased number of outbreaks in long term care homes, as well as a little bit of increased hospitalizations.”

    At the MLHU, doctors believe this respiratory season will be more severe than prior to the pandemic, but not as severe as last year.

    This week, London Health Sciences Centre, St. Josephs London, and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital all re-introduced masking requirements.

    Dr. Kearon agrees with those decisions, “I think that certain high risk settings such as health care settings, it is very appropriate that they are instituting their own measures.”

    While there is no plan to implement any restrictions, that could change.

    Eric Arts, a professor at Western University and viral control expert, spoke to CTV News London on Oct. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    “If there were a new variant that had increased severity and did not respond to the immune response from vaccines and infection, then that may be a possibility,” said Dr. Kearon. “As of right now, that does not look like that will be the case.”

    Public heath experts are encouraging people to get vaccinated when the new booster rolls out.

    Back at Western, Arts believes indoor settings will contribute to increased infection, and says he’s “concerned for his own personal health” due to the proven effects of long COVID.

    “This is not as simple infection when you get it,” said Arts. “People don't understand that it's accumulative in terms of its impact and the aspects of long COVID are quite significant for cognitive decline and a whole bunch of other secondary effects that could have impact on long term health. So anytime you can avoid being infected, it's a good thing and you really should.”

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News