'Don’t become complacent': Director promises vigilance after latest school threat

All was quiet at Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School in Sarnia, Ont. on Thursday. The parking lot almost completely empty, with just a few staff inside. For the second time in less than a week the Lambton Kent District School Board has had to move a school to remote learning because of a threatening message discovered on school property.

"We take a look at each incident separately and ensure that, in consultation with the police, the threat warrants the response," says Director of Education John Howitt. A Petrolia high school moved to remote learning for one day, last Friday (June 3) after a report of a threat written on a wall in the school. Howitt says it's important to stay vigilant when incidents like this arise, "That we don't become complacent, any time when we're dealing with students and staff safety. That we don't assume copycat, or anything like that."

Even as students were finishing out their virtual school day, members of Sarnia Police Department were laying charges.

Around 3:30pm, the police service issued a notice saying two young people were arrested, but they didn't identify the charges laid. The identities of the suspects are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Howitt says it wasn't just the school day that was effected.

"The athletic banquet, which was to happen last night, for the first time in three years, had to be postponed due to the concern," adding that the postponement happened less than two hours before the event was set to begin.

"What a disappointment for those students who were so looking forward to it, who dressed up, who were looking to celebrate their athletic achievements; which had been difficult throughout the pandemic."

There have been numerous other incidents involving threats in schools across Ontario this spring. In all three incidents identified in our area – Sarnia, Petrolia, and one in Exeter – arrests have been made and charges laid.

Late Thursday afternoon, the school board announced that in-person classes would resume Monday. Friday is a professional development day.