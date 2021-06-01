Advertisement
Dollar turns in $100K for London, Ont. man after Encore win
Clifford Johnson of London, Ont. is seen in this photo provided by the OLG. Officials say he used a virtual prize claim process so the photo was taken at home and a mask not needed.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London, Ont. man turned a one dollar Encore buy into a $100,000 win, according to the OLG.
For the win, Clifford Johnson matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in order in the March 23 Lotto Max draw.
The 73-year-old retiree told OLG officials he is a regular lottery player, but “I wasn’t adding Encore for a while but decided to start adding it – I’m very glad I did.”
Johnson reportedly waited until the day after discovering his win to tell his wife, saying “I was having a hard time coming to terms with it! I was in utter disbelief. My wife and I were quite taken aback.”
The couple haven't yet decided what to do with the windfall, but Johnson says, "I do know that it will be appreciated very much."
The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.