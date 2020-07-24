LONDON, ONT -- Fire officials are crediting residential sprinklers for keeping a pair of pooches safe after a bit of their mischief caused an apartment fire.

Fire crews were called to 320 Sugar Creek Trail Thursday afternoon for a reported apartment fire.

The fire left roughly $25,000 in damages but no injuries as no one other than the dogs was home at the time.

It turns out the dogs were the ones responsible for the fire after they chewed through a rechargeable battery pack that then caught a mattress on fire.

However, a sprinkler system ensured that the dogs were kept safe long enough to be rescued by fire crews.