Dog biting incident being investigated in Beachveille, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

A dog biting incident in Beachville, Ont. over the weekend is being investigated by Southwestern Public Health.

According to a release, a person on a bike was approached by a dog and its two owners around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As the person biked by, he was bit by the dog, described as a young German Shepard. Its owners were a male and female wearing sunglasses and dark coats.

The incident took place in on Zorra Line between Queen Street and Embro Street.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Southwestern Public Health at 519-421-9901 or 1-800-922-0096 and ask to speak to a public health inspector.