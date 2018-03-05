

CTV London





“Icarus,” an original documentary produced by Netflix in which a Londoner features prominently, has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The film focuses on the Russian Doping scandal surrounding the Olympics and features London lawyer and Western Law Professor Richard McLaren.

McLaren through an independent investigation and working with the World Anti-doping Agency put together a scathing report that shed light on doping at the Sochi Winter Games.

The report ultimately led to several sanctions against the Russian team, and eventually Russia was banned from the 2018 Games, however some athletes were allowed to compete independently.

“Icarus” is also the first feature documentary to win an Oscar for Netflix.