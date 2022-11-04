'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed.
He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
“Am I going to get out of this? It was just happening all so fast,” recalled 29-year-old Damien Stubbs-Vilon, on what was going through his head during a violent confrontation.
It was a few minutes before midnight on Saturday when he was inside a Talbot Street business and a man on the sidewalk smashed the glass door with an object.
Stubbs-Vilon said he and two others decided to follow the man down the sidewalk and into an alleyway.
That’s where things went sideways. One of the people with Damien was struck first, then he was struck with what he later found out was a hatchet.
“I yelled at him and he turned back around and he pulled off his mask and he said ‘do you want to die?’ ” explained Stubbs-Vilon, still visibly shaken by the event several days later.
“And then he went to go swing at me and I tried to stop him and I tried getting him into a headlock after trying to stop his initial swing, but I lost my footing right here. And I was on my back and he just started going at me with overhand swings.”
Stubbs-Vilon ended up in the emergency room with a concussion and head wound that took a dozen staples to sew up.
He said he knows he almost lost his life. “A lot was going on, my adrenaline was pumping so I couldn’t feel anything.”
Damien Stubbs-Vilon is seen in this photo after being struck with a hatchet on Oct. 29, 2022. (Source:Damien Stubbs-Vilon)London police say officers responded to the area of King Street and Talbot Street late Saturday night where a man had caused damage to a business.
Police said witnesses attempted to restrain the man and while doing so, two of them were assaulted and suffered what police described as minor injuries.
The suspect was charged with mischief and two counts of assault with a weapon.
London defence Lawyer Phil Millar, who is not associated with the case, told CTV News that confronting a suspect is almost never a good idea.
“There’s a lot of property damage going on in London, especially downtown London,” explained Millar. “Some people think that that gives them the ability to engage in vigilante type justice. It’s fraught with so many risks, I would advise strongly against it. Because first of all you never know what the person has, in terms of weapons. And secondly, if something goes wrong you could be subject to a lawsuit.”
London police declined an interview request, but did provide this written response to a series of questions.
“…we do not encourage the public to put themselves in danger, and to call 911 immediately and give as much information as possible.”
As for Stubbs-Vilon, he said he’ll think twice about getting involved next time.
“My instinct was to stop this man, but it could have ended up a lot worse.”
