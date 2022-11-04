'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime

Damien Stubbs-Vilon shows the alley that he followed a property crime suspect into on Oct. 29, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Damien Stubbs-Vilon shows the alley that he followed a property crime suspect into on Oct. 29, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver