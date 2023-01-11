Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery.
Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
According to the victim, the lone suspect entered the store showing a firearm and was handed over cash and several other items. The suspect then left the building on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as being a white woman with a thin build, about 5’ 4” and in her 30s.
The suspect was wearing black sunglasses and had her hood drawn up close around her face. She was also wearing grey pants and two-tone black and white running shoes that appeared to have pink or red accents at the back.
The woman was also wearing a black backpack with pink piping on the shoulder straps.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861, extension 6159, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers.
