    • Do you know this person? Police looking for suspect after 'indecent act'

    London police are looking to identify the person seen in these photos on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: London police) London police are looking to identify the person seen in these photos on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: London police)
    London police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a person wanted in relation to an indecent act investigation.

    According to police, a man exposed himself to a girl around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the common area of a shopping centre in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road..

    Shortly after the first incident, police said the same man approached the same girl and grabbed her arm.

    The girl left the area and told her mom who contacted police.

    The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’8” tall with a slim build and short black hair. He is believed to be between the 20 and 30 years old.

    Anyone that may have witnessed the incident, was in the area at that time, or who may be able to identify the suspect are asked to call London Police Service.

    If seen, police are reminding members of the public not to approach the suspect and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

