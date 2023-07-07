Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation

London Police Services’ Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section have released photographs of a suspect involved in a recent sexual assault and robbery investigation.

They are hoping that the public can assist them in identifying the suspect.

Police said the incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim was walking southbound on Adelaide Street, near Huron Road, around, when a man began to follow her.

Police said the man then sexually assaulted the victim and took her purse.

The suspect is described as white, about 5’6 with a slim build, shoulder length curly hair, and was shirtless at the time of the assault.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact London police.