Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation

Shaquille Martin, 30, is wanted by London police for his alleged involvement in a shooting on October 23, 2022. (Source: London Police) Shaquille Martin, 30, is wanted by London police for his alleged involvement in a shooting on October 23, 2022. (Source: London Police)

