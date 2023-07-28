Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation

London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.

The suspect, 30-year-old Shaquille Martin, is not yet in police custody. He has been charged by way of warrant, and police are actively looking for him.

Martin faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Firing gun with intent to injure

Unlicensed possession of a gun

Three prohibited gun charges

Martin is described as a Black man, about 6’2, with a slim build. Police said members of the public should not approach him if they see him.

They advise you to call 9-1-1, as Martin is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s the accused in an investigation surrounding an early-morning shooting on October 23, near Clarence and Dundas Streets in downtown London, Ont.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police.